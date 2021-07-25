Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi addresses 79th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio show. Watch LIVE here
india news

PM Modi addresses 79th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio show. Watch LIVE here

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme: The 79th episode is being live-streamed on BJP's YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office. It is also being broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, on the AIR News website, and the Newsonair mobile app.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 25, 2021 11:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 79th edition of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on air, addressing fellow Indians through his Mann Ki Baat monthly radio programme. The 79th episode of the programme is being live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP's) YouTube channel and the website of the Prime Minister's Office. It is also being broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio, Doordarshan, on the AIR News website, and the Newsonair mobile app.

Watch PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat LIVE here:

At the 78th edition of Mann Ki Baat last month, Prime Minister Modi talked about Indian players taking part in the Tokyo Olympics and advised people to not pressurise them, either knowingly or unknowingly. He also said citizens should support the players with an open mind and encourage them.

After weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, PM Modi said the entire country is elated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi mann ki baat prime minister narendra modi
TRENDING NEWS

Shashi Tharoor’s post on description of bhelpuri goes viral, amuses people

Baby elephant enjoys a snack and a scratch out in the forest. Watch

Meet Sidney, the doggo that loves to ‘howl like a baby wolf’. Watch

Homeowners yell ‘get off our lawn’ at man trying to save neighbour’s life
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP