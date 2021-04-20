Home / India News / PM Modi addresses nation on Covid-19: Top quotes
PM Modi addresses nation on Covid-19: Top quotes

"I understand the pain you are going through and express my sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19," PM Modi said in his address to the nation.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the Covid-19 situation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

In his address to the nation on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he understands the pain of people who have lost their relatives and friends due to the disease.

PM Modi also urged people to take all the necessary precautions and stay indoors as much as possible. Noting that the surge in Covid-19 cases has led to a steep increase in the demand for oxygen in different parts of the country, he said that the work to increase oxygen production has been taking place at several levels and steps have also been taken by the government to ramp up availability of hospital beds.

PM Modi also said that the challenge that the country faces owing to the pandemic is big but can be "overcome with resolve, courage and preparation".

Here are the top quotes from Prime Minister Modi's address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic:

On the second Covid-19 wave

"Second wave has hit like a storm; I feel the pain of healthcare workers...in any situation, we should never lose patience."

On frontline workers

"I appreciate the efforts of all the frontline workers who helped the country fight with the pandemic."

On steps taken by the government

"Decisions taken in the past few days will help the nation to fight the pandemic."

Read more: 'Lockdown should be last resort': PM Modi urges states in address to nation

On vaccinations

"India with two 'made in India' vaccines started the world's largest vaccination program. Till now, more than 12 crore vaccine doses have been administered."

On the demand for oxygen in states

"The demand for oxygen has increased in many parts of the country. The centre, the state government, the private sector are trying to make oxygen available to all those who are in need of it. Many steps are being taken in this direction."

On the challenges that the country faces

"Last time, the situation was different. We didn't have health infrastructure for fighting the pandemic. We didn't have test labs, PPE kits, or knowledge about the treatment. But in very little time, we improved ourselves. Doctors have gained expertise and are saving more lives than ever."

On migrant workers

"Request states ask migrant workers to remain where they are, assure them that they will be vaccinated where they are and they won't lose jobs."

On lockdown

"I request states to keep lockdown as the last resort and focus on micro-containment zones."

