Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Live

Highlights: PM Modi rules out nationwide lockdown against Covid-19

  • In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi ruled out nationwide lockdown as a measure to curb Covid-19 pandemic, urging states as well to ensure that lockdowns are only chosen as the last resort.
Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 09:15 PM IST

In his address to the nation on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the nation has fought against the coronavirus pandemic with discipline and patience and must continue to do so. This comes at a time when India’s Covid-19 tally breached the 15.3 million-mark with 259,170 fresh cases and 1,761 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday. On Monday, the government expanded its vaccination strategy, opening up inoculation for all above the age of 18 years starting May 1. In a meeting about the third phase of the vaccination drive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The government has been working hard for over a year to ensure that maximum number of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible time...India is vaccinating people at world record pace and we will continue this with even greater momentum”. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with vaccine manufacturers from across the country via video conferencing and said that biggest strengths of our vaccine industry are its ‘Samarthya, Sansadhan and Seva Bhaav’, urging the vaccine manufacturers to continuously scale up their production capacity.

Follow all the updates here:

  • APR 20, 2021 09:10 PM IST

    PM Modi rules out nationwide lockdown as a measure to curb Covid-19 pandemic

    In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi ruled out nationwide lockdown as a measure to curb Covid-19 pandemic, urging states as well to ensure that lockdowns are only chosen as the last resort. Read more

  • APR 20, 2021 09:03 PM IST

    PM Modi reminds nation of 'Dawai bhi Kadhai bhi' mantra

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi reminded the nation of the mantra 'Dawai bhi, Kadhai bhi' to fight with the coronavirus pandemic.

  • APR 20, 2021 09:02 PM IST

    'Lockdown should be the last resort, even for States': PM Modi

    In his address to the nation PM Modi said that lockdown should be the last resort for states as we have to ensure that health and economy are both taken care of.

  • APR 20, 2021 09:01 PM IST

    'I urge youngsters to help in this fight against the pandemic': PM Modi

    In his address to the nation PM Modi urged young people to participate in the fight against the pandemic.

  • APR 20, 2021 08:58 PM IST

    'We have fought this fight with discipline and patience': PM Modi

    In his address to the nation PM Modi said that we have fought against the coronavirus pandemic with discipline and patience and must continue to do so.

  • APR 20, 2021 08:58 PM IST

    'Urge state govts to ensure the well-being of migrants': PM Modi

    In his address to the nation PM Modi said that the state governments must ensure the well-being of the migrants. He added that the Centre will take all steps to ensure that migrants are vaccinated in the states they reside in.

  • APR 20, 2021 08:56 PM IST

    'Vaccines will continue to be free in Govt facilities': PM Modi

    In his address to the nation PM Modi said that vaccination will continue to be available for free in all government facilities.

  • APR 20, 2021 08:53 PM IST

    'India has vaccinated at the fastest pace in the world': PM Modi

    India has vaccinated at the fastest pace in the world, Prime Minister Modi said in his address to the nation.

  • APR 20, 2021 08:53 PM IST

    'Our private sector has performed well during the pandemic': PM Modi

    Prime Minister Modi appreciated the efforts of the private sector during the pandemic

  • APR 20, 2021 08:52 PM IST

    'Several regions in India have reported increased demand in oxygen' : PM Modi

    Several regions in India have reported increased demand in oxygen, says PM Modi in Covid-19 address to nation

  • APR 20, 2021 08:51 PM IST

    'Country's pharma sector has increased the production of vaccines': PM Modi

    PM Modi said in his address that the country's pharma sector has taken serious steps to increase the production of vaccines as well as medicines.

  • APR 20, 2021 08:49 PM IST

    'Decisions taken in the past few days will help the nation to fight the pandemic': PM Modi

    PM Modi said in his address that the decisions taken in the past few days will help the nation to fight the pandemic.

  • APR 20, 2021 08:48 PM IST

    'Appreciate the efforts of frontline workers': PM Modi

    "I appreciate the efforts of all the frontline workers who helped the country fight with the pandemic', PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

  • APR 20, 2021 08:19 PM IST

    PM Modi to address nation on Covid-19 situation

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation at 8.45pm.

