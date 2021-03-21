Congress is used to doing politics over tea, BJP is committed to those working in tea gardens,' says PM Modi in Assam's

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a public meeting in Bokakhat in the state of Assam ahead of state assembly elections. The Prime Minister began his address with greetings in Assamese.

It is decided that Assam will have the NDA government for the second time, Prime Minister said while addressing the meeting in Bokakhot.

"It is now decided that Assam will get 'double engine ki sarkar', 'doosri baar, BJP sarkar'," Prime Minister said.

The 'double engine sarkaar' of the NDA government ensured the availability of free gas cylinders, LPG, electricity and free healthcare to the people of the state, Modi said while attacking the Congress government.

Under the NDA government, Prime Minister said the NDA government saved the rhinos of the state that the earlier Congress-led government failed to do.

Modi at the public meeting also talked about the development of four lane bridge over the Brahmaputra river for improved connectivity. He emphasized the importance of infrastructure development in the state which, he said took place during the tenure of the NDA government.

Slamming the Congress government, Prime Minister said more than ₹40,000 crore have been invested for the developed of pipeline. The 'double engine sarkar' has made sure to pour in investments to increase the production capacity of the refineries, Prime Minister added.

He said Assam used to face double neglect and double corruption when the Congress-led government used to be at the Centre and the state. But now the double engine government of the BJP at the Centre and the state is leading the progress of the government, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the public meeting attacking the Congress said, Congress means confusion, Congress means 'bomb, bandook and blockade'. The people of the state need to keep this Congress 'loot ka engine' away, Modi said.

Talking about the development of workers of the tea garden estates the Prime Minister said 'Chai par rajneeti' is what the Congress does. But the NDA government provided Padhai or education, Kamai or jobs, Dawai or medicines.

Polling for assembly elections in Assam is scheduled to begin with first phase of on March 27 and last phase to take place on April 6. The counting of votes is scheduled to happen on May 2.

Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public rally in the state of West Bengal on Sunday. He will be addressing the public rally at 3:30pm in Tila Bediya Ground, Bankura in West Bengal.

A day before, Modi had addressed a rally in West Bengal' Kharagpur where he slammed the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for violence, corruption and misgovernance in the state. Accusing the West Bengal government of no development in the state, he said the flagship programme, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat's prospects were hurt by the TMC government.

