PM Modi adopts eighth village

Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:44 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has adopted the Kurhua village in Varanasi for development under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), the district’s chief development officer said on Wednesday.

ByHT Correspondent

Varanasi is represented in Parliament by PM Modi. Kurhua will be the eighth village he adopts in the constituency under SAGY.

Chief development officer Himanshu Nagpal said the PM himself had proposed the name of Kurhua village for the 2023-24 financial year. He said a team of officials was camping in the village to prepare the development plan.

He said they had been directed to upload the plan on the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) portal at the earliest.

Kurhua’s village chief Ramesh Singh welcomed the PM’s move. “It’s a dream come true for us. Presently, the village is in a bad shape. Be it the availability of potable water, roads, school, health facilities or any other basic amenity, living here is no less than a struggle. We are expecting a sea change now,” he said.

PM Modi had launched SAGY on October 11, 2014, to mark the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan. The scheme aims to “trigger processes that lead to holistic development of the identified Gram Panchayats”, according to the SAGY website.

Under the scheme, the PM had earlier adopted Jayapur, Nagepur, Kakrahiya, Domri, Paramapur, Pure Bariyar and Pure Gaon.

