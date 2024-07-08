 PM Modi arrives in Moscow, will hold summit talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi arrives in Moscow, will hold summit talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin

ByHT News Desk
Jul 08, 2024 05:24 PM IST

PM Modi arrives in Moscow for two-day visit to Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Moscow, kickstarting his two-day state visit of Russia and then Austria. 

“Over the next three days, will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries,” the prime minister had posted on X ahead of departure to Russia. 

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures before leaving for Moscow in New Delhi.(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures before leaving for Moscow in New Delhi.(PTI)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / PM Modi arrives in Moscow, will hold summit talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On