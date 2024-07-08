PM Modi arrives in Moscow, will hold summit talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin

PM Modi arrives in Moscow for two-day visit to Russia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in Moscow, kickstarting his two-day state visit of Russia and then Austria.
“Over the next three days, will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries,” the prime minister had posted on X ahead of departure to Russia.
This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!