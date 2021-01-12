Young blood needed to uproot dynasty politics, says PM Modi

Calling dynasty politics the “new tyranny” in democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked young Indians to join politics in large numbers to uproot this “tyranny” and “help reshape the country’s destiny”.

Modi’s comments, renewing his attack on political dynasties, also come months before assembly elections in four states in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is pitted against the Congress, Trinamool Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) . All three parties, particularly the Congress, have been accused of harbouring family interests in their politics by the BJP.

Addressing the National Youth Parliament 2021 here on Tuesday, the prime minister said, “There are some changes still pending. Political dynasty is the biggest enemy of democracy. It’s a challenge that needs to be uprooted. The days of people winning elections on the basis of their surnames are over.”

Also Read: National Youth Day 2021: History and significance of the day

To be sure, this is not the first time the prime minister or his party has spoken against dynasty politics. It’s been a key plank to confront the Gandhi family’s leadership in the Congress and accuse another key rival, Trinamool Congress, of favouritism over the role of Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew.

“This political dynasty is a new tyranny that increases the burden of incompetence on the country. It also promotes family and self interests instead of nation first. Dynasty politics is also a major reason behind political and social corruptions. They think if their ancestors are not caught, they too can breathe easily. They see such examples in their own houses. So, these people have no respect or fear of law,” the prime minister said as he virtually addressed participants, mostly students, at the youth parliament.

This is the first time the event was organised in the iconic Central Hall of the Parliament.

Modi called upon young Indians to become agents of change. “The responsibility to change this situation is of the youth.Join politics in large numbers with the idea to work for India.” He also said that as long as common people don’t join politics, the culture of dynastic politics will continue.

The prime minister maintained that people of this country have now started supporting those who are honest and performing—seen by many as an oblique reference to his own government. “Performance and honesty have become necessary conditions for Indian politics. Those with a legacy of corruption now bear the burden of corruption. They are unable to come out of it. The country supports honest people. Now, lawmakers also understand that their CVs need to be strong and balance sheets of work should be foolproof.”

He said in earlier days, family members looked down upon someone if he or she wanted to join politics but things have changed now. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the prime minister said, “Your next 25-26 years are also important for India. Young people should come forward and become India’s destiny-makers. Politics needs young people. New ideas, new energy, new enthusiasm, new ambition is needed.”

Modi also said he will tweet some of the speeches made during the youth parliament from his own Twitter handle.