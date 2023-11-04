close_game
News / India News / PM Modi at HTLS: 'Poverty can't be fought with slogans, but solutions'

PM Modi at HTLS: 'Poverty can't be fought with slogans, but solutions'

ByHT News Desk
Nov 04, 2023 07:52 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi said India has been breaking mental barriers since 2014.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said poverty can't be defeated with slogans but with solutions. He was addressing the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(File)

"Poverty cannot be fought by slogans but it can be fought by solutions," he said.

PM Modi said India has been breaking mental barriers since 2014.

However, between 1947 and 2014, the country had faced the problems of mindset and mental barriers.

"For a long time we had to face several barriers. Attacks and colonialism tied us in barriers. The independence movement had broken several barriers. After independence, it was hoped this momentum would be carried on, but this didn't happen. India couldn't grow to its potential," he said.

PM Modi said many people had doubted his government's Jan Dhan account scheme. However, the scheme was successful in instilling a new confidence among the poor people who used to think that banks were exclusively meant for the rich.

"The people living in AC rooms will never understand the psychological empowerment of the poor people," PM Modi said.

"With the success of Chandrayaan-3, there is a newfound confidence in every citizen. It has instilled faith that we can excel in every field," he added.

PM Modi said over the past few years, India has come out of some of the perceived barriers as well.

He said the real battle for India is against the barriers of nepotism.

PM Modi said the will power of the people of Bharat will make India one of the top 3 economies in the third term of his government.

He also pointed out that India was meeting all its climate goals.

