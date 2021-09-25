Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi at UN: Come, make vaccines in India
india news

PM Modi at UN: Come, make vaccines in India

“I also invite vaccine manufacturers from all over the world today to - Come, Make Vaccine in India,” PM Modi said.
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Physically-challenged persons gather at during a special Covid- 19 vaccination camp, in West Bengal’s Nadia district, on Saturday. (PTI)

Mourning the loss of lives lost due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated India’s commitment to start giving vaccines to needy persons in other countries, even as he gave a clarion call to manufacturers to “Come, Make Vaccine in India”.

“For the last one-and-a-half years, the whole world is facing the biggest pandemic in 100 years. I pay homage to all those who lost their lives in such a terrible pandemic and extend my condolences to the families,” Modi said, addressing the high-level 76th United Nations General Assembly session here.

India’s vaccine delivery platform - COWIN, is providing digital support for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses in a single day, he said.

India had stopped the export of COVID-19 vaccines after the second wave of the pandemic hit the country hard in April this year.

On Monday, India said it will resume export of surplus COVID-19 vaccines in the fourth quarter of 2021 under the ‘‘Vaccine Maitri’‘ programme and to meet its commitment to the COVAX global pool.

RELATED STORIES

“India, which lives on Sewa Paramo Dharma (service is the main duty), is engaged in vaccination development and manufacturing despite limited resources. I want to inform UNGA that India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine, which can be administered to all people above the age of 12 years,” Modi said at the UNGA.

“Another mRNA vaccine is in its late stages of development. Scientists in India are also engaged in the development of a nasal vaccine for Corona. Realising its responsibility towards humanity, India has once again started giving vaccines to the needy of the world. I also invite vaccine manufacturers from all over the world today to- Come, Make Vaccine in India,” the prime minister said.

According to Johns Hopkins university data, the deadly virus has so far infected 231,154,501 people and killed 4,737,927 globally. PTI IND AKJ IND

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US President Biden backs India’s UNSC permanent seat, entry into NSG

Delhi court gives anticipatory bail to LJP MP Prince Raj

PM Modi takes up issue of Indian techies, H-1B visa with Biden in personal meet

13 states and UTs to get heavy rainfall from tomorrow due to Cyclone Gulab: IMD
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP