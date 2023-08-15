PM Modi attacks Oppn, makes 2024 pitch in Independence Day speech | Top quotes

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed his government's achievements, attacked the Opposition and asserted BJP's return to power in 2024. The prime minister made a switch by addressing the people of India as “my family members” from “my fellow citizens”. Modi began his Independence Day speech with, "My beloved 140 crore family members" and referred to the people of the country as “parivaarjan” throughout the speech. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, PM Modi called on the people to get rid of corruption, nepotism and appeasement. During his nearly 90-minute-long address, the prime minister also outlined various initiatives taken by his government in the past 10 years, including in the field of the country's security, women's empowerment and the welfare of poor and marginalised sections of the society.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi's speech:

‘Three evils’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during his address on the country's 77th Independence Day, at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.(PTI)

“It is the commitment of my life to keep fighting against corruption. Second, dynasty politics has ruined the country. It has taken away the rights of people. And the third evil is appeasement which has left a blot on the national character. We have to fight against these three evils with full force - corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement.”

On Corruption

“It is Modi's life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption...My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes, and seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times.”

Pitch for 2024

“The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort.”

Vision of Developed India

“A developed India in 2047 is not just a dream, but the resolution of 140 crore Indians. The biggest strength (of a developed nation) is the national character. An important catalytic agent for all the countries which have developed has been their national character.”

On Digital Public Infrastructure

Lauding the contribution of youth in making the digital public infrastructure successful, PM Modi said, "Last year at G20 Summit in Bali everyone, including the developed nations, wanted to know of the success of digital public infrastructure. And I said that whatever India has done it is not limited to Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata but in tier-2 and tier-3 cities youth are also making a lot of impact in various fields...there is a courage of conviction in the smallest cities of India...and villages as well."

‘Modi in guarantee’

“When we came to power in 2014, we were at the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches - we stopped leakages and created a strong economy…In the coming years, India will be in the top three economies. This is Modi’s guarantee.”

Amrit Kaal

"We are fortunate to live in the 'Amrit Kaal' of independence. The decisions we make in this 'Amrit Kaal', our actions and sacrifices, would pave the way for a glorious history spanning the next millennium," PM Modi said.

Women-led development

Prime Minister Modi stressed the importance of women-led development and stated that today women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission.

"The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission," PM Modi said.

On Manipur

"In the past few weeks, during the period of violence in the North East, especially in Manipur, many people lost their lives, and the honor of mothers and daughters suffered a lot, but in the last few days, there are reports of peace. The nation is with Manipur,” the prime minister said.

“The people of Manipur should build on the peace that has been restored over the past few days. The path for a solution will be found through peace in Manipur.”

