PM Modi becomes first ‘active member’ of BJP during ‘Sakriya Sadasyata’ campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday became the first 'active member' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he launched the party's 'Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan' in New Delhi.

The prime minister enrolled for the 'Sakriya Sadasyata' (active membership) in the presence of BJP president J P Nadda and general secretary Vinod Tawde, who has been named as the convener of the nationwide membership drive.

As per the campaign, an active member of the BJP has to enrol at least 50 persons as party members in a booth or in assembly seats. The rules state that only active members can take part in the party's organisational elections, which will begin after the membership drive ends.

Posting on X, PM Narendra Modi said, "Adding momentum to our endeavour of making a Viksit Bharat! As BJP Karyakarta, proud to become the first Sakriya Sadasya and launch the Sakriya Sadasyata Abhiyan today... This is a movement which will further strengthen our Party at the grassroots and ensure the effective contribution of our Party Karyakartas for national progress."

Active members of the BJP will be eligible to contest elections for a 'Mandal Committee' and above, the prime minister noted. He also added that the active members of the party will get many opportunities to work for the party in the times to come.

Every six years, the BJP launches a fresh membership drive. Every existing BJP member is also required to enrol himself afresh, while new members are also added.

On September 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the BJP's 2024 membership drive 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' by renewing his membership and urging party workers to make special efforts to connect with the youth.

On the first day, 47 lakh members were registered. In the 1st phase, from 2 September - 25 September, 6 crore members were registered under the new enrollment drive.

With inputs from PTI