PM Modi cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Expansion likely to see many fresh faces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reshuffle his council of ministers on Wednesday in a first since assuming charges for a second term. The initial speculation has predicted the changes in the Union cabinet as a "major shakeup" in the government as the prime minister looks to make it more representative with on political and governance challenges.

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane, all of whom are being seen as probables for induction as ministers in the Modi government, arrived in the national capital.

HT has learned that an official announcement could come as early as Wednesday morning and the oath-taking ceremony be held in the evening.

In another pointer to the imminent Cabinet reshuffle, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Karnataka governor, causing yet another ministerial vacancy

The much-awaited expansion comes close on the heels of the completion of the Modi’s government’s seven years in office. Currently, there are 21 cabinet ministers, nine ministers with independent charge, and 23 ministers of state in the union council of ministers. According to people aware of the details since the council can have up to 81 ministers, at least a dozen inclusions are expected.