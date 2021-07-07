PM Modi cabinet reshuffle LIVE updates: Expansion likely to see many fresh faces
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reshuffle his council of ministers on Wednesday in a first since assuming charges for a second term. The initial speculation has predicted the changes in the Union cabinet as a "major shakeup" in the government as the prime minister looks to make it more representative with on political and governance challenges.
On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narayan Rane, all of whom are being seen as probables for induction as ministers in the Modi government, arrived in the national capital.
HT has learned that an official announcement could come as early as Wednesday morning and the oath-taking ceremony be held in the evening.
In another pointer to the imminent Cabinet reshuffle, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Karnataka governor, causing yet another ministerial vacancy
The much-awaited expansion comes close on the heels of the completion of the Modi’s government’s seven years in office. Currently, there are 21 cabinet ministers, nine ministers with independent charge, and 23 ministers of state in the union council of ministers. According to people aware of the details since the council can have up to 81 ministers, at least a dozen inclusions are expected.
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 07:25 AM
First overhaul of the cabinet since 2019
This will be the first overhaul of the cabinet since the Modi government came to power in 2019.
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 07:16 AM
Several BJP leaders and allies have come to Delhi
Several BJP leaders and allies have come to Delhi, giving a hint about their possible inclusion in the cabinet. Among these leaders are Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane.
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 07:04 AM
Cabinet reshuffle triggered after meetings between PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda
The speculation about a cabinet reshuffle was triggered by meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday.
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 06:35 AM
Cabinet expansion buzz as key leaders arrive in Capital
The Union cabinet expansion is expected to bring in fresh faces that will help the BJP address the criticism it faced for the systemic deficiencies that were exposed during the second wave of the corona pandemic, prepare for the upcoming set of assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha battle, and address the charge that it is not good with allies. Read More