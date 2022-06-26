Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi calls Emergency black spot on democracy during event with diaspora
india news

PM Modi calls Emergency black spot on democracy during event with diaspora

PM Modi in Germany: The Prime Minister said India will not be left behind in the fourth industrial revolution, it's now leading the world.
PM Narendra Modi speaks at an event in Munich, Germany, on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Jun 26, 2022 07:45 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again recalled the phase of Emergency in India during his interaction with the diaspora in Munich, Germany, and said it was a black spot on India's vibrant democracy.

“Today is June 26 which is also known for the day when India's democracy that's is in DNA of every Indian was trampled and suppressed 47 years ago. Emergency was a black spot on the vibrant history of India's democracy.”

“We Indians are proud of our democracy. Today, we can proudly say that India is the mother of democracy... The diversity of culture, food, clothes, music and traditions makes our democracy vibrant. India has shown that democracy can deliver and has delivered,” he said.

“In the last century, Germany and other countries took benefit from the industrial revolution. India was a slave back then and that's why it couldn't leverage benefits. But now India will not be left behind in 4th industrial revolution, it's now leading the world,” the PM said amid loud cheers.

“Today, every village in our country is open defecation free, has electricity and 99% of the villages also have clean cooking fuel. India is providing free ration to 80 crore poor people since the last two years."

“In India now we have a unicorn every 10 days. There was a time when India was nowhere in the race of startups. Today, we are the third-largest startup ecosystem. Similarly, we used to import even the simplest phones, today, we are the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world,” he add

