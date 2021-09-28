PM Modi calls for campaign to mitigate climate change’s impact on farms

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has warned about threats from climate change to the country’s farming community, saying “science, farmers and society” must work closely. He was speaking via videoconference on Monday at an event to launch 35 new crop varieties designed to withstand extreme weather. He also virtually inaugurated a top farm-research institute in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur.

PM Modi said Indian scientists have developed several technologies to mitigate the impact of climate change on agriculture, including 1,300 seed varieties that could adapt to various situations. He also called for a campaign to shield agriculture from the climate crisis.

“Climate change can bring new challenges such as newer pests, new diseases and new epidemics. These can imperil humans, health of livestock and also impact crops,” PM Modi said.

He said the threats posed by the climate crisis could be overcome if “science and society collaborate closely”.

The National Institute of Biotic Stress Management, Raipur, which the PM virtually launched, will be a frontline lab to develop solutions for various pests attacks and other sources of biotic stress on crops.

According to climate experts, global warming can give rise to newer pests.

“Our focus is very high on more nutritious seeds, adapted to new conditions, especially in changing climates. Let this be the start of a new campaign,” PM Modi said, referring to the Raipur institute.

The 35 crop varieties with “special traits” have been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to address the “twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition”, according to an official statement.

Scientists have developed two varieties of non-genetically-modified basmati rice that can withstand the herbicides, technically called Pusa Basmati 1979 and Pusa Basmati 1985.

These varieties also don’t need to be grown in nurseries first before being transplanted on to fields, which is how most paddy is grown. Therefore, they be directly grown in fields, which can help save water.

Other varieties include a drought-tolerant variety of chickpea, wilt and sterility mosaic-resistant pigeon pea, an early-maturing variety of soybean and disease-resistant varieties of rice. The ICAR has also developed biofortified varieties of wheat, pearl millet, maize and chickpea, quinoa, buckwheat, winged bean and faba bean.

PM Modi said his government has issued over 100 million Soil Health Cards. “Along with increasing the MSP (minimum support price), the procurement process has also been improved so that more and more farmers can get benefit. More than 430 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been procured in the rabi season and farmers have been paid more than ₹85,0000 crore,” he said.