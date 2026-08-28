'High-fives, smiles and more': PM Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with school children

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with schoolgirls at his official residence in New Delhi, where the children tied rakhis on his wrist. He also shared glimpses of the celebrations.

Continuing the annual tradition, schoolgirls visited the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where they tied 'rakhis' on his wrist. (X/ Narendra Modi)

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Continuing the annual tradition, schoolgirls visited the prime minister's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where they tied 'rakhis' on his wrist.

On his interaction with children, he wrote, "High-fives, smiles and more during today's Raksha Bandhan celebrations at 7, LKM".

Deep Dive What traditions are observed during Raksha Bandhan celebrations in India? During Raksha Bandhan, siblings tie rakhis on each other's wrists, symbolizing their bond, and exchange gifts. Celebrations often include gatherings and interactions that emphasize love and trust. Why is Raksha Bandhan significant in Indian culture? Raksha Bandhan represents the emotional bond between brothers and sisters, highlighting values of affection, duty, and familial support, making it a vital festival in Indian traditions. How did political leaders celebrate Raksha Bandhan this year? Political leaders like PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rekha Gupta celebrated Raksha Bandhan with schoolchildren and community members, emphasizing interactions and extending warm wishes on the festival.

Across the political spectrum, other leaders also marked Raksha Bandhan by joining celebrations and extending greetings on the occasion.

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Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP MP Ravi Kishan shared messages and moments from their celebrations.

In Ahmedabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated Raksha Bandhan with girls from his parliamentary constituency living with Type 1 diabetes.

"Today, in Ahmedabad, I celebrated the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan with the daughters in my parliamentary constituency who are suffering from Type-1 diabetes.

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Children afflicted with Type-1 diabetes require insulin injections for life, which places a significant financial burden on their families. Under the leadership of Modi ji, our government is providing free insulin for life to all such children," he wrote on X.

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Rekha Gupta's Rakhi celebrations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also marked the festival with schoolchildren and shared a message on social media about the occasion.

"These rakhis will always stay close to my heart.

Celebrating Raksha Bandhan with school children brought a warmth that is difficult to put into words. They came carrying colourful rakhis, little gifts, bright smiles and hearts full of affection.

To all my little friends, keep smiling, keep learning and keep dreaming without limits. Your CM Didi will always keep working to give those dreams the wings they deserve."

Rahul's wish on Raksha Bandhan

Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended his warm wishes to citizens across the country on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The Congress leader emphasised the enduring values of affection, trust, and family ties that grow stronger.

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Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X, shared his festive message highlighting the emotional bond between siblings.

He wrote, “Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan wishes to all fellow citizens. May this unbreakable bond between brother and sister, tied by threads of affection, grow even stronger with love and trust.”

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Ravi Kishan on Raksha Bandhan

BJP leader and actor Ravi Kishan also marked the festival at the Prime Minister's residential complex in Gorakhpur.

“On the occasion of Rakshabandhan festival at the Prime Minister's Residential Complex Manbela Gorakhpur, the rakhi from the hands of sisters”

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