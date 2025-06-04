PM Modi condoles Bengaluru stampede tragedy, prays for speedy recovery of injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the stampede in Bengaluru, calling it “absolutely heartrending” and offered condolences to those who lost loved ones. He also wished a speedy recovery for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the stampede in Bengaluru.(PMO File)

“The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery,” PMO said in a post on X.

A celebratory gathering outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium turned tragic on Wednesday as a stampede claimed ten lives and left several others injured.

Thousands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporters had assembled to celebrate the team’s maiden IPL title, but the swelling crowd led to disorder at multiple entry points.

Police lathi-charge RCB fans as crowd spirals

With the situation spiralling out of control, police resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the masses. The injured were rushed to Bowring Hospital for medical attention.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had arranged a grand felicitation event inside M Chinnaswamy Stadium to honour the RCB team after their historic IPL win in Ahmedabad.

However, the celebration took a dangerous turn as massive crowds, including many without valid passes, overwhelmed the venue. Witnesses described chaotic scenes of fans climbing over walls and fences in a frantic attempt to gain entry and catch a glimpse of the players.

Speaking about the stampede, Mahesh, who claimed to be an eyewitness, told ANI, “Many people had come to see Virat Kohli and the RCB team. A lot of girls tried to enter M Chinnaswamy Stadium by pushing the gate. I saw three girls fall, but no one rescued them. The police were also helpless because of the large crowd.”

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra blamed the state government for the stampede during RCB’s victory celebrations, citing lack of preparation and safety measures.

He called for a judicial investigation into the tragedy that killed over people and injured many.