PM Modi condoles loss of life in Delhi fire, announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of dead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the Delhi fire incident that left nine dead. He also announced an ex-gratia relief of ₹2 lakh for the kin of the dead and ₹50,000 for those injured.

File photo of PM Modi(PMO / ANI)

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“The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi’s Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” he wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Nine people died after a deadly fire ripped through a four-storied residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nine people died after a deadly fire ripped through a four-storied residential building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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