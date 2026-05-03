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PM Modi condoles loss of life in Delhi fire, announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of dead

Nine people died after a fire accident in Delhi's Vivek Vihar on Sunday morning.  

Updated on: May 03, 2026 05:44 pm IST
Edited by Sana Fazili
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the Delhi fire incident that left nine dead. He also announced an ex-gratia relief of 2 lakh for the kin of the dead and 50,000 for those injured.

File photo of PM Modi(PMO / ANI)

“The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi’s Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” he wrote on X.

 
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Home / India News / PM Modi condoles loss of life in Delhi fire, announces 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of dead
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