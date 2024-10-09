PM Modi congratulates NC-Cong alliance for victory in Jammu & Kashmir polls; hails ‘victory of Constitution’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the National Conference alliance over its victory in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls and said peaceful polls and enthusiastic participation in the polling process were a "victory of the Indian Constitution and democracy". Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering upon his arrival at the party headquarters during an event after the declaration of results for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, (PTI)(PTI)

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters after the party's victory in Haryana polls, PM Modi said the BJP has emerged as the biggest party in Jammu and Kashmir in terms of vote percentage.

"Peaceful elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir, votes were counted and results were declared and this is the victory of the Indian Constitution and democracy. The people of Jammu and Kashmir gave the mandate to the NC alliance, I congratulate them too. If we look at the vote share percentage, BJP has emerged as the biggest party in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Prime Minister said Jammu and Kashmir is coming out of the era of curfew and separatism.

"Some people used to say that if Article 370 is removed, Kashmir will burn. But Kashmir did not burn, Kashmir is blooming beautifully. Our Jammu and Kashmir is coming out of the era of curfew and separatism... We have re-established the spirit and dignity of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir. What could be a bigger tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar than this?" he said.

He said election in Jammu and Kashmir was historic in many ways and it was the first to be held after "the complete implementation of India's constitution".

"After seven decades of independence, many sections of the society didn't have the right to vote. In this election, they got the opportunity to vote for the first time," he said.

National Conference-Congress alliance secured absolute majority in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the results declared on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) carried the alliance to victory by winning 42 seats in the results declared on Tuesday. Congress could win only six seats. Ninety seats went to the polls in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls. The BJP also put up a strong performance, winning 29 seats.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's PDP secured three seats, while Sajad Gani Lone's People's Conference and Aam Aadmi Party won one seat each. CPI(M) also won one seat. Independents won seven seats.

BJP got 25.64 per cent vote share followed by the National Conference with 23.43 per cent and Congress with 11.97 per cent.

NC leader Omar Abdullah is poised to the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. It was the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

Both NC and Congress have indicated that restoration of statehood will be their top priority.