PM Modi congratulates Russia's Putin on election win, vows to boost ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday in a congratulatory message to re-elected Russian President Vladimir Putin he looked forward to boosting ties to develop their "special" relationship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir (HT file photo)

"Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come," Modi wrote on social media platform X.

He offered his "warm congratulations" to Putin.

New Delhi and Moscow have ties dating back to the Cold War and Russia remains by far the biggest arms supplier to the world's most populous country.

India has bought hundreds of millions of barrels of cut-price Russian crude since the invasion of Ukraine, saving itself billions of dollars while bolstering Moscow's war coffers.

Russia has become India's top oil supplier, overtaking the traditional heavyweight Middle Eastern exporters.

But India has also deepened defence cooperation with Western countries in recent years, including in the Quad alliance with the United States, Japan and Australia.