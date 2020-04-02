PM Modi dials Prince of Wales, discusses Covid-19 and wishes him good health

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 00:04 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on Thursday with the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles who is next in line to the British throne.

Earlier, in March the Prince had tested positive for the coronavirus and had been in self isolation along with his wife-- the Princess of Wales.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in both countries-India and the United Kingdom. Prime Minister Modi conveyed his condolence for the loss of lives in the United Kingdom over the past few days. He expressed satisfaction that the Prince of Wales had recovered from his own indisposition and wished him lasting good health.

The Prince expressed his appreciation for members of the Indian diaspora in the UK, including many members of the National Health Service, who were playing a vital role in fighting the pandemic. He also referred to the selfless work being done by religious and social organisations of the Indian community in the UK.

The Prince thanked the Indian Prime Minister for the facilitation and help provided for British citizens stranded in India during the ongoing health crisis.

Prime Minister Modi in turn expressed his gratitude to the Prince for the keen interest he has always taken in Ayurveda.

He explained the recent Indian initiative aimed at teaching basic yoga exercises through short animation videos, and disseminating easy home-made traditional remedies for enhancing immunity.

The Prince of Wales appreciated the potential of these initiatives for enhancing health and wellbeing, especially during the current health crisis the world is facing.

Prince Charles is the longest-serving Prince of Wales and is the eldest son of Elizabeth II, the British monarch.