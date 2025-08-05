Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Modi dials Uttarakhand CM over Uttarkashi cloudburst, expresses concern

PTI |
Published on: Aug 05, 2025 05:59 pm IST

PM Modi said that no stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people in Uttarkashi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was praying for the well-being of those hit by flash floods in Uttarkashi's Dharali, and assured his full help.

At least four people have been killed and several hours have been swept away by the raging waters from the flash floods. (PTI)
At least four people have been killed and several hours have been swept away by the raging waters from the flash floods. (PTI)

"I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation," Modi wrote on X.

He said relief and rescue teams are at work.

"No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people," the PM said.

A cloudburst caused flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali on Tuesday, killing at least four people, and sweeping away several houses in its train.

Dharali is the main stopover on the way to Gangotri and is home to many hotels, home stays, and restaurants.

An army team from Harsil has been rushed to the spot.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi dials Uttarakhand CM over Uttarkashi cloudburst, expresses concern
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On