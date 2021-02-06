'PM Modi did not rest till solution was found': Vedanta Resources chairman

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest, Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal on Saturday said farmers are Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greatest priority. Sharing an interesting anecdote, Agarwal said during last year's locust attack, PM Modi called all over the world to find a solution. He had insisted on airlifting machines from the UK so that the deliveries can be made first, Agarwal recounted.

"Our PM Shri @narendramodi has greatest priority for the farmers and is always thinking about how he can help them. I remember an incident during the locust attack last year," Vedanta chairman wrote on Twitter.

"He had sleepless nights & called all over the world to find a solution. He insisted on airlifting the machines so that the deliveries of the machines from UK could be fast-tracked. He did not rest till a solution was found," he added.

Northern and northwestern states of India witnessed a massive locust attack in March 2020. The ministry of agriculture signed a contract with the UK's Micron to modify two Mi-17 helicopters for spraying atomised pesticide which can arrest locust breeding. But the firm said it would be able to supply only from September 2020 because of Covid-19. Later, the Indian Air Force undertook the task of indigenously designing and developing an airborne locust control system for Mi-17 helicopters.