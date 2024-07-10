PM Narendra Modi discusses Ukraine, strategic ties with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the war in Ukraine and India-Austria strategic ties with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer during his maiden visit to the country. At a joint press conference, PM Modi, who went to the country after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, reiterated that war has no place in the world. PM Modi also discussed strengthening ties with Vienna in infrastructure development, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management and artificial intelligence. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (R) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi give a joint press conference at the Chancellery in Vienna.(AFP)

"I am happy that during the beginning of my third term itself, I got the opportunity to visit Austria. This trip of mine is historic and special. After 41 years, an Indian PM has visited Austria...today, a significant discussion took place between Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and me. We discussed new possibilities to strengthen our ties further. We have decided to give these ties a strategic direction...in sectors like infrastructure development, renewable energy, hydrogen, water and waste management, artificial intelligence...we work towards linking each other's capabilities," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on Ukraine war

He said the Ukraine war and the situation in West Asia were among the topics discussed during his meeting with the Austrian leader.

"I have told you earlier also, this is not the time for war, we won't be able to find solutions to problems in the field of war. Wherever it is, killing of innocent people is unacceptable. India and Austria emphasize dialogue and diplomacy, and for that, we are together ready to give any support required," he added.

PM Modi said the shared beliefs in values such as democracy and the rule of law are strong foundations of India and Austria's relations.

PM Modi on terrorism

He said both countries strongly condemn terrorism.

"We discussed the biggest challenges humanity is facing right now, including climate change and terrorism. In the climate subject, we are inviting Austria, to join our initiatives like international solar alliance, collision for disaster resilient infrastructure and bio-fuel alliance. We both strongly condemn terrorism. We agree that terrorism can't be justified in any way," he added.

During his meeting with Putin, PM Modi had assured the world that India stands with peace. He also said that peace can't be achieved amid bombs, guns and bullets.

What the Austrian leader said

Nehammer acknowledged India's unique position in the global south.

"For me, it was an important signal that India, as a founding member of the BRICS, participated in the Swiss Peace Summit...Today, we have been talking about an even stronger commitment and about the possibilities of reviving the peace process. PM Modi and I discussed the unique position of India in the so-called global south. India is an important, influential and credit-worthy country. India is the biggest democracy in the world. Therefore, India's role, especially for Austria, is more than important when it comes to the peace process and future peace summits," he said.

He said the development of the geopolitical situation unites India and Austria.

"Last night and this morning, we had very intensive talks about the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. For me, as the Federal Chancellor of Austria, it is particularly important to get to know India's assessment and to understand it and familiarise India with European concerns and worries. Moreover, the conflict in the Middle East was a major topic and in addition to this challenging geopolitical situation, we also referred to the positive aspects of our cooperation," he added.

