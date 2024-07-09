PM Narendra Modi wraps up high-profile Russia visit, heads to Austria

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Austria on Tuesday after concluding a two-day high-profile visit to Russia, where he attended the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Vladimir Putin. This was his first trip to the country since it invaded Ukraine. Russia's President Vladimir Putin bids farewell to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2024. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS

Modi's visit to Vienna will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister in over four decades. In 1983, Indira Gandhi was the last PM to visit the country.

The one-day official visit comes as both countries mark 75 years of their diplomatic relationship.

PM Narendra Modi Russia visit highlights | 10 points

1. On Monday, PM Narendra Modi arrived in Russia and spent several hours with President Putin at his residence outside Moscow, including a private dinner.

2. On Tuesday, PM Modi paid tributes at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow, laying a wreath at the war memorial dedicated to Soviet soldiers who died in World War II.

3. Later in the day, Modi interacted with the Indian community in Russia at an event in Moscow.

4. PM Modi praised India's ties with Russia, calling the country India's "all-weather friend" and commending President Putin for strengthening bilateral relations over the past two decades.

5. PM Modi announced the decision to open two new Indian Consulates in Kazan and Ekaterinburg to enhance people-to-people ties.

6. Modi and Putin visited the All Russian Exhibition Centre, VDNKh, in Moscow, touring the Rosatom Pavilion, which showcases the history of scientific and technological developments.

7. At the Rosatom Pavilion, PM viewed a photo exhibition on India-Russia civil nuclear energy cooperation and saw the "Atomic Symphony," a model of the VVER-1000 reactor used in India’s Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.

8. Later, PM Modi and Russian President Putin held talks at the Kremlin, where the former reiterated India's commitment to peace and willingness to help end the conflict in Ukraine.

9. President Putin thanked the Indian PM for his efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis, expressing gratitude for India's attention to the issue.

10. PM Modi was officially conferred the 'Order of St Andrew the Apostle' by President Putin in a special ceremony at the Kremlin's St. Andrew Hall, recognising his contributions to fostering bilateral ties.