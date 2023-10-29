PM Modi, Egypt President Sisi discuss West Asia turmoil amid Israeli offensive in Gaza

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday, during which they exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia amid the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza. After his telephonic conversation with Sisi, Prime Modi said they expressed their shared concerns about the escalating terrorism, violence, and loss of civilian lives in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Sisi.

They both underscored the urgent need for restoring peace and stability while facilitating humanitarian assistance, he added, without mentioning the Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Yesterday, spoke with President @AlsisiOfficial. Exchanged views on the deteriorating security and humanitarian situation in West Asia. We share concerns regarding terrorism, violence and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early restoration of peace and stability and facilitating humanitarian assistance,” PM Modi said.

A statement issued by the Egyptian side said President El-Sisi received a phone call from Prime Minister Modi and the two leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip.

They also discussed the gravity of the continuation of the current escalation, given its formidable impact on the lives of civilians and the threat it poses to the security of the entire region, the statement said.

The president underscored the critical need for unified international action to find a prompt solution at the diplomatic level, which stipulates reinforcing an immediate humanitarian truce that protects the lives of civilians and allows the instantaneous, sustainable and unfettered delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, in accordance with the resolution of the UN General Assembly in this regard, which was adopted on October 27, it added.

India abstained in the UN General Assembly on the resolution as New Delhi underscored that terrorism is a "malignancy" and the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts.

The resolution titled ‘Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations’ was overwhelmingly adopted with 121 nations voting in favour, 14 against and 44 abstentions. Along with India, countries abstaining on the resolution included Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

