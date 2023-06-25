'You are India's hero': Indian community members in Egypt to PM Modi

Members of the Indian community in Egypt showered fulsome praise on Narendra Modi, hailing him as "India's hero", as he became the first Indian prime minister to undertake a bilateral visit to the strategically located Middle East nation in 26 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian Community, in Cairo on Saturday. (ANI)

Modi, who arrived here on Saturday after concluding a high-profile state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden, was given a rousing welcome at the Ritz Carlton hotel, where he interacted with the Indian diaspora in separate groups.

Most of the members appreciated Modi's historic address to the US Congress and the economic progress of the country under his leadership.

Modi on Thursday became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice. His first address to a joint meeting of the US Congress was in 2016.

"You are India’s hero,” a member of the Indian diaspora told Modi, who responded by saying that efforts by every Indian, including those living overseas, have contributed to the country's success.

"Saara Hindustan sabka hero hai. Desh ke log mehnat karte, desh ki taraqqi hoti hai (Entire India, everyone's hero. The people of the country work hard and the nation progresses),” the prime minister said.

"This is a result of your hard work. Your devotion is paying off (Yeh aapki mehnat ka nateeja hai. Aapki tapasya kaam kar rahi hai,” Modi said. Modi also met the members of the Bohra community, who have strong linkages with his home state of Gujarat.

Earlier, waving the Indian tricolour, members of the Indian community welcomed the Prime Minister to chants of 'Modi, Modi', 'Vande Mataram' when he reached the hotel here.

An Egyptian woman, Jena, dressed in a saree, greeted Modi with the popular song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' from the movie 'Sholay'.

Impressed by the rendition of the Kishore Kumar-Manna Dey number, the Prime Minister expressed surprise when Jena said she knew very little Hindi and had never visited India.

"Kisi ko pata bhi nahi chalega ki aap Misr ki beti ho ya Hindustan ki beti ho (Nobody will be able to tell whether you are a daughter of Egypt or a daughter of India)," Modi said.

"Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Egypt. Their support and affection truly embody the timeless bonds of our nations. Also noteworthy were people from Egypt wearing Indian dresses. Truly, a celebration of our shared cultural linkages," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Modi is visiting Egypt at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as part of the efforts by the two countries to enhance their strategic partnership.

In a special gesture, Modi was welcomed at the airport here by Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace.

He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour upon arrival. This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

On Sunday, Modi visited the 11th Century Al-Hakim mosque, which was renovated with assistance from the Dawoodi Bohra community.

He also visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery to pay respects to the Indian troops who gave their lives in the ultimate act of valour for Egypt during World War-I.

This memorial was built by the Commonwealth, although it is dedicated to the 3,799 Indian troops who lost their lives in different First World War conflicts in Egypt.

