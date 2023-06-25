In Cairo, PM Modi visits 11th century mosque restored by India's Dawoodi Bohra community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited, an 11th century historically and culturally significant site in Egypt's Cairo, the Al-Hakim Mosque on Sunday. The mosque is a testament of the rich heritage and culture that India and Egypt share. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Al-Hakim mosque in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (PTI)

The Dawoodi Bohra community, which is said to have been a significant vote base for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), remarkably restored the mosque which made PM Modi's visit even more significant.

Shujauddin Shabbir Tambawala, one of the members of the Dawoodi Bohra community, was present at the mosque when Modi visited. He said on Sunday, “It is a historic day for us as PM Modi came here today and interacted with us. He also inquired about the well-being of our Bohra community and we felt like a family when he interacted with us.”

Sunday was the second day of PM Modi's state visit to Egypt from June 24-25. Such visit is a first by an Indian PM to Egypt in 26 years.

The Imam al-Hakim bi Amr Allah Mosque, which is a 1000-year old, holds immense religious and historical importance and is also a site where Egyptian and Indian cultures mingle.

The Al-Hakim mosque was named after the 16th Fatimid caliph Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021).

PM Modi also met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. This State visit was arranged after Sisi had invited Modi when he visited India as a chief guest for Republic Day 2023 celebrations.

PM Modi also visited the Heliopolis War Cemetary, where around 4,000 names of Indian soldiers, who fought in World War I in Egypt and Palestine are commemorated.

First day of PM Modi's visit

PM Modi kickstarted the first day of his visit by holding discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly along with the country's top Cabinet ministers. They discussed on deepening trade relations and further strengthening the strategic partnership.

He also met the Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Ibrahem Abdel-Karim Allam and the Indian diaspora in the country. PM Modi was earlier accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour upon his arrival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON