Live

Modi in Egypt Live Updates: On day 2, PM to visit Al-Haqim Mosque, Heliopolis cemetery

Jun 25, 2023 09:45 AM IST
PM Modi in Egypt: Sunday is the second and final day of the PM's maiden State visit to the African nation.

PM Modi in Egypt: Sunday is the second and final day of prime minister Narendra Modi's maiden State visit to Egypt, where he arrived following his successful trip to the United States, which, too, hosted him for his first State visit to their country. Upon landing in Cairo, the African nation's Capital, PM Modi was received at the airport by his counterpart, Mostafa Madbouly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, in Cairo. ( Arindam Bagchi twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, in Cairo. ( Arindam Bagchi twitter)

PM Modi's visit  is the first bilateral one to Egypt by an Indian premier in 26 years (after IK Gujral). In January, India hosted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi as its chief guest for the annual Republic Day parade.

The prime minister's itinerary for day 2, meanwhile, includes visits to the Al-Haqim Mosque, Heliopolis War Grave cemetery, and other engagements.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 25, 2023 10:24 AM IST

    Modi in Egypt: What is the significance of Al-Haqim Mosque?

    The 1000-year-old shrine is the fourth-largest in the African nation, and was restored with the help of India's Dawoodi Bohra community. Read here

  • Jun 25, 2023 10:01 AM IST

    Modi in Egypt: PM's full schedule for day 2

    He will begin the day by visiting Cairo's historic Al-Haqim Mosque, and conclude it at the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery. Read here

  • Jun 25, 2023 09:45 AM IST

    Modi in Egypt: Meet with Egyptian President today

    The PM will also meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah-el Sisi, who, in January, became the first Egyptian leader to be the chief guest at India's annual Republic Day celebrations.

  • Jun 25, 2023 09:26 AM IST

    Modi in Egypt: PM to visit Al-Haqim Mosque, Heliopolis cemetery

    On Sunday, the second and final day of his maiden State visit to Egypt, PM Modi will spend 30 minutes at the Al-Haqim Mosque, visit the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery, and participate in other engagements.

