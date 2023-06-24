Egyptian woman's ‘yeh dosti’ song impresses PM Modi in Cairo: Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Egypt's capital Cairo on Saturday for another State visit following the one to the United States. Upon his arrival at Cairo International Airport, he received a warm embrace from Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, signifying a special honour. The Indian community also extended a warm welcome to Modi upon his arrival at the hotel in Cairo. Egyptian woman singing Hindi song to welcome PM Modi in Cairo on Saturday.

In a video, an Egyptian woman was captured singing the popular Hindi song “Yeh dosti hum nahi todenge” from the Bollywood movie 'Sholay', starring Amitabh Bachchan as Modi attentively listened to the song and expressed his appreciation by exclaiming “Waah!” and applauding, which was followed by applause from the crowd.

Members of the Indian community gathered at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cairo to greet PM Modi with excitement. They waved the Indian flag and cheered with slogans like "Modi Modi" and "Vande Mataram". Children were also present among the crowd, whom Modi greeted. The Indian diaspora showcased its enthusiasm by singing Indian songs and presenting cultural performances to warmly welcome Modi.

Modi personally greeted and interacted with members of the Indian community, which stood there to welcome him.

Why is Modi's Egypt visit special?

Modi arrived in Egypt for a ‘State visit’ following an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during India's Republic Day celebrations this year, where he was the esteemed 'Chief Guest'.

This significant ‘State visit’ marks a momentous occasion as it is the ‘first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Egypt in 26 years’, since 1997. During his visit, PM Modi along with the bilateral talks with the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and President El-Sisi on Sunday, will spend nearly half an hour visiting the Al-Hakim Mosque, a historic and notable mosque in Cairo named after the 16th Fatimid caliph, Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021).

In addition, PM Modi will pay homage to the brave Indian soldiers who fought for Egypt during the First World War by visiting the Heliopolis War Grave cemetery.

As part of his Egypt tour, PM Modi is scheduled to meet with the esteemed Grand Mufti of Egypt, Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam and will also engage with Egyptian thought leaders.

