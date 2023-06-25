Not just PM Modi, these foreign leaders too honoured with Egypt's 'Order of the Nile'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Egypt's highest state honour and his 13th international award on Sunday. The ‘Order of the Nile’ was conferred upon Modi by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during his state visit to the African country, the first by an Indian PM since 1997. Eqyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi confers Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 'Order of the Nile' award.(PTI)

Both the leaders signed important memorandums of understanding (MoU) during their bilateral discussions.

What is the 'Order of the Nile'

According to the Egyptian Presidency's website, the award is presented to heads of states, crown princes, and vice presidents. Egyptians and foreigners who provide ‘invaluable services’ to the country or humanity may also be eligible for the honour. Those who receive the 'Order of the Nile' shall be saluted upon their death.

The award is a pure gold collar consisting of three square gold units with pharaonic symbols. The first unit signifies protection of the state against evils, the second one stands for prosperity and happiness brought by the Nile and the third one represents wealth and endurance, the website states.

A circular gold flower decorated with turquoise and ruby connects the three units. A hexagonal pendant decorated with flowers of the pharaonic style, and turquoise and ruby gems, hangs from the collar. A protruding symbol in the middle of the pendant symbolises the Nile that brings together the North (represented by the Papyrus) and the South (represented by the Lotus), the website said.

Here’s a list of foreign leaders honoured with 'Order of the Nile':

King Hussein of Jordan, 1955

President Jimmy Carter, President of the United States, 1979

Queen Elizabeth II, 1975

Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, 2016

Émile Lahoud, President of Lebanon, 2000

Makarios III, former President of Cyprus

Nelson Mandela, President of South Africa

King Mohammed V of Morocco

Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan

Antonín Novotný, President of Czechoslovakia

Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman, 1976

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, 2016

King Khalid bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, 1975

Suharto, President of Indonesia

Walter Ulbricht, Chairman of the State Council of Germany, 1965

Walter Scheel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, 1976

George Vasiliou, President of Cyprus, 1989

Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus , 2017

Gaafar Nimeiry, Chairman of the National Revolutionary Command Council and Prime Minister of the Sudan, 1969

Qaboos bin Said, Sultan of Oman, November 27, 1972

Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, 2023

Osvaldo Dorticós Torrado, President of Cuba, 1960

Sandro Pertini, President of Italy, 1982

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal, 2016

Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, 2016

Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, 1989

Carl Gustaf, King of Sweden, 1986

Félix Houphouët-Boigny, President of the Ivory Coast, 1963

Sabah Al-Salim Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, 1966

Luís Cabral 11, President of Guinea Bissau, 1976

Ahmed Sukarno, President of Indonesia, 1955

Ahmadou Ahidjo, President of Cameroon, 1962

Nikita Khrushchev, Premier of the Soviet Union, 1964

Abdullah Al-Sallal, President of the Yemen Arab Republic, 1963

Paul of Greece, King of Greece, 1960

Alberto Lleras Camargo, President of Colombia, 1960

Mohammed Ayub Khan, President of Pakistan, 1960

Ziaur Rahman, President of Bangladesh, 1977

Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of Saudi Arabia, 1965

Todor Zhivkov, Prime Minister of Bulgaria, 1965

Suleiman Frangieh, President of Lebanon, 1973

Léopold Sédar Senghor, President of Senegal, 1967

Konstantinos Karamanlis, President of the Hellenic Republic, 1984

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, 1971

Muammar Al-Gaddafi, Chairman of the Libyan Revolutionary Command Council, 1969

Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, President of Tunisia, 1990

Denis Sassou Nguesso, President of the Republic of the Congo, 1987

