Home / India News / Al-Hakim Mosque visit to meeting President Sisi, PM Modi's Day 2 schedule in Egypt

Al-Hakim Mosque visit to meeting President Sisi, PM Modi's Day 2 schedule in Egypt

ByHT News Desk
Jun 25, 2023 09:28 AM IST

PM Modi is on a two-day State visit to Egypt, which began on Saturday after he successfully concluded his US visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on his maiden visit to Egypt, the first by an Indian PM to the country in 26 years. PM Modi kickstarted the first day of his visit by holding discussions with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly along with the country's top Cabinet ministers. They discussed on deepening trade relations and further strengthening the strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives warm welcome by members of the Indian community, in Cairo on Saturday.(PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives warm welcome by members of the Indian community, in Cairo on Saturday.(PIB)

Also read: Egyptian woman's ‘yeh dosti’ song impresses PM Modi in Cairo: Watch

He also met the Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Ibrahem Abdel-Karim Allam and the Indian diaspora in the country. PM Modi was earlier accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour upon his arrival.

"I am confident this visit will strengthen India’s ties with Egypt. I look forward to talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attending other programmes," Prime Minister Modi tweeted after landing in Cairo.

Day 2 itinerary of PM Modi's visit to Egypt

  1. PM Modi will visit Cairo's historic Al-Hakim Mosque. His visit to the mosque is significant due to the presence of large Dawoodi Bohra Muslim population in the area, a community which has its significance in Gujarat as well.
  2. He will also meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The State visit was arranged after Sisi had invited PM Modi after he visited India as a chief guest for Republic Day 2023 celebrations.
  3. The meeting with President Sisi will be followed by delegation level talks, signing of MoUs and press statements.
  4. PM Modi will visit the Heliopolis War Cemetary. Around 4,000 names of Indian soldiers, who fought in World War I in Egypt and Palestine, are commemorated here.
  5. He will leave for New Delhi later today

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
egypt pm modi
egypt pm modi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out