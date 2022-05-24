PM Modi encourages students to apply for first-of-its kind Quad fellowship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video message Tuesday encouraged students to apply for the QUAD Fellowship programme, saying it will open a bunch of opportunities for them and also promote people-to-people linkages between the quad countries. Modi is currently in Tokyo, Japan for the crucial Quad Leaders' Summit. Leaders of the Quad countries – the United States, Japan, India and Australia – launched the QUAD Fellowship earlier today. The fellowship is said to be a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists from the four-member nations.

"The QUAD fellowship programme is a wonderful and unique initiative. This prestigious fellowship will offer our students great opportunities to pursue graduate and doctorate programmes in science, technology, engineering and maths. It will encourage academic excellence and promote people-to-people linkages between our countries," Modi said in his message posted on Twitter.

He encouraged Indian students to apply for the Quad Fellowship programme and join the next generation of STEM leaders and innovators building a better future for humanity.

"Quad Fellowship launched! A first-of-its-kind scholarship program that will bring together the top minds of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

A report in PTI said the fellowship will sponsor 100 students every year- 25 from each Quad country - to pursue masters and doctoral degrees at leading STEM graduate universities in the United States.

PM Modi and leaders of the United States, Japan and Australia are on Tuesday attending the second in-person meeting of Quad leaders in Tokyo. Apart from other things, the leaders have exchanged views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest. The Quad leaders are also set to discuss the Russian military offensive in Ukraine and the humanitarian as well as security implications of the conflict.

(With agency inputs)