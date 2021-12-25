PM Modi extends Christmas greetings, recalls life and teachings of Jesus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Christmas and recalled the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. Pointing out that the religious leader's preachings place the topmost emphasis on “service, kindness, and humility”, the Prime Minister wished his fellow Indians a healthy and prosperous life.

“Christmas greetings to everyone! We recall the life and noble teachings of Jesus Christ, which placed topmost emphasis on service, kindness, and humility,” tweeted Prime Minister Modi. “May everyone be healthy and prosperous. May there be harmony all around.”

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is observed by the Christian community across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.

This year, too, Christmas is being widely celebrated across the country with much fervour, in accordance with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) guidelines.

Midnight mass was held at several churches in Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, and Karnataka following the Covid-19 protocols, reported ANI news agency.

Only a limited number of people were allowed to attend the mass celebrations to curb the transmission of Covid-19 infection.

The Christmas and holiday season in India is one to watch, especially amid rising concerns over the highly transmissible Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 and experts fearing that public places may turn into coronavirus disease (Covid-19) hotspots.

The Omicron variant has got medical experts and public health professionals across the world concerned over aspects such as its transmissibility, immune system evasion, and vaccine resistance, despite initial reports indicating that the variant causes a less severe disease than previous strains.

Experts have already warned that the late November to early January period—the holidays— will be an especially crucial time for this new phase of the coronavirus pandemic driven by Omicron, and any unwary activity during the festive season might lead to a revamped wave of the infectious disease.

