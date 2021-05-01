Home / India News / PM Modi extends greetings on 400th Parkash Purab
PM Modi extends greetings on 400th Parkash Purab

Prime Minister Modi had earlier said that the occasion of the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is a spiritual privilege as well as a national duty.
Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion.(File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to the nation on the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur, saying his sacrifice gives "strength and motivation" to many.

"On the special occasion of his 400th Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. He is widely respected globally for his courage and his efforts to serve the downtrodden. He refused to bow to tyranny and injustice. His supreme sacrifice gives strength and motivation to many," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion.

Prime Minister Modi had on April 8 said that the occasion of the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is a spiritual privilege as well as a national duty.

He had made this statement during a high-level meeting with former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and others.

