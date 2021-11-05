Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi extends greetings on Gujarati New Year
india news

PM Modi extends greetings on Gujarati New Year

Gujarati New Year is also known as Bestu Varas and marks the beginning of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar as people visit temples.
PM Modi extended his wishes in a tweet in Gujarati. (ANI FIle Photo)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 07:19 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarati New Year. "Happy New Year to all Gujaratis... !!," the Prime Minister’s tweet, roughly translated from Gujarati, read. "The new year starting from today will bring happiness and prosperity in your life, keep you healthy and lead you to a new step of progress,” PM Modi added.

Gujarati New Year is also known as Bestu Varas and marks the beginning of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar as people visit temples to mark the day. They also meet their relatives and friends to wish them on the new year.

RELATED STORIES

The day is of special significance for traders and businessmen as it is marked the beginning of the financial year for them and hence, new ledgers are opened on this auspicious day.

The Gujarati New Year is also coinciding with Govardhan Puja celebrations in North India, which takes place on the next day of Diwali every year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi gujarat
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

PM Modi in Kedarnath today, to unveil 12-feet tall statue of Guru Shankaracharya

CCTV footage confirms SRK's manager visited Lower Parel after Aryan was detained

Gujarat earthquake: PM Modi calls CM Bhupendra Patel, takes stock of situation

Girl writes to CJI seeking restoration of bus services, he gets it done
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP