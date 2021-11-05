PM Modi extends greetings on Gujarati New Year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarati New Year. "Happy New Year to all Gujaratis... !!," the Prime Minister’s tweet, roughly translated from Gujarati, read. "The new year starting from today will bring happiness and prosperity in your life, keep you healthy and lead you to a new step of progress,” PM Modi added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gujarati New Year is also known as Bestu Varas and marks the beginning of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar as people visit temples to mark the day. They also meet their relatives and friends to wish them on the new year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The day is of special significance for traders and businessmen as it is marked the beginning of the financial year for them and hence, new ledgers are opened on this auspicious day.

The Gujarati New Year is also coinciding with Govardhan Puja celebrations in North India, which takes place on the next day of Diwali every year.