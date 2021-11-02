Home / India News / PM Modi extends greetings on 'special occasion' of Dhanteras
india news

PM Modi extends greetings on 'special occasion' of Dhanteras

  • Dhanteras is an auspicious festival that marks the beginning of the five-day-long festivities of Diwali.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Dhanteras. "Greetings to everyone on the special occasion of Dhanteras," the Prime Minister said on Twitter in the morning.

Dhanteras is an auspicious festival that marks the beginning of the five-day-long festivities of Diwali. On this day, people buy gold and silver jewellery, utensils, home appliances, and other precious objects. They also mark the festivities by offering prayers to Lakshmi who is considered the goddess of wealth and prosperity.

According to the Hindu calendar, the day is observed on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha, also known as the dark fortnight. Literally, Dhanteras means 'dhan' or wealth, while 'teras' is the 13th day of the moon cycle.

The day is believed to be the day when Dhanvantri, the God of Ayurveda, was born. Lord Kuber Maharaj is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras. People pray to them for good health, wealth and prosperity in their lives.

According to legends, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi emerged out of the ocean during the Sagar Manthan (churning of the milky sea) along with Lord Kubera, the God of wealth and hence the two are worshipped on Dhanteras.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dhanteras diwali 2021
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out