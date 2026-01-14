PM Modi extends greetings to nation on Makar Sankranti, writes letter to people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

“ This sacred occasion of Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of the country according to local customs and traditions. I pray to Lord Surya for everyone's happiness, prosperity, and excellent health. May the Sun God proceed to the heavens; the Lord Sun is in Capricorn. In the Uttarayana, there is great merit; it destroys all sins,” PM Modi wrote on X.

In his message, the Prime Minister said the sacred occasion is celebrated in different parts of India according to local customs and traditions, reflecting the country’s rich diversity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended warm greetings to people across the country on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, highlighting the festival’s deep cultural and spiritual significance.

The Prime Minister also wrote a letter to the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, extending his greetings on the occasion of Sankranti, a major harvest festival in the two states.

Wishes for Bihu In a separate message to the people of Assam, Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Magh Bihu, describing it as a festival that reflects the best of Assamese culture. In his letter, the Prime Minister said Magh Bihu marks the completion of the harvest season and is an occasion to express gratitude and contentment.

He noted that the festival encourages people to appreciate the efforts of those who enrich lives, particularly farmers, and promotes values of generosity, care and brotherhood.

Wishes for Pongal Greeting the people on the occasion of Pongal, the Prime Minister said the festival highlights the close relationship between human labour and the rhythms of nature. In his letter, Modi described Pongal as deeply connected with agriculture, rural life and the dignity of work.

He said the festival brings families together and strengthens bonds across generations, while also expressing gratitude to hardworking farmers. Modi described Pongal as a symbol of the richness of Tamil traditions and noted that Tamil is one of the oldest living languages in the world.