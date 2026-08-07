PM Modi ‘fears people’: Kejriwal alleges Centre using new law to silence critics on social media

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that the Centre's newly introduced social media law is intended to suppress criticism of the government, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become fearful of growing public protests.

He said that suppressing public opinion would not resolve the government's challenges and instead would increase public resentment. (File Photo/ Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

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Addressing supporters, Kejriwal claimed that under the new law, social media platforms would be required to remove any post flagged by the government within three hours.

"The Modi government has introduced a new law. If the government asks any social media platform, whether Instagram, Facebook or any other platform, to delete a post or video, it will have to be removed within three hours," he said.

Read More: Govt reduces 'unlawful' content removal deadline for social media firms from 36 hours to 3 hours

Kejriwal alleged that the law would be used to remove posts critical of the government on issues such as paper leaks, the ethanol policy and corruption.

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{{^usCountry}} "If you speak against Modi ji, the government, paper leaks, the ethanol issue or corruption, your post will be deleted within three hours. But if people associated with them use abusive language or target women, no action is taken against such content," he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "If you speak against Modi ji, the government, paper leaks, the ethanol issue or corruption, your post will be deleted within three hours. But if people associated with them use abusive language or target women, no action is taken against such content," he alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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The former Delhi Chief Minister further claimed that Prime Minister Modi has become increasingly concerned since the recent protests involving Gen Z and demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

"Modi ji fears the people of this country. He fears the youth, children and women. Ever since the protests at Jantar Mantar, he has been gripped by fear," Kejriwal alleged.

He said that suppressing public opinion would not resolve the government's challenges and instead would increase public resentment.

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"The solution is not to silence people's voices. If the government does good work, people will praise it on their own. The public has no personal enmity with anyone. But if you suppress criticism instead of addressing people's concerns, public anger will only grow," he said.

Kejriwal also claimed that governments that fear their own citizens cannot survive for long.

"The days of a ruler who fears his own people are numbered. The more you try to suppress the voices of the people, the stronger their anger will become," he said.

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