PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: ‘Democracy, rule of law make us natural partners,’ says PM after India-Nordic summit
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: During his Norway visit, the Prime Minister discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties with the country in areas like clean energy, trade, sustainability and digitalisation.
PM Modi 5 Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his visit to Norway on Tuesday, and is now expected to land in Rome, Italy as part of the last leg of his five nation tour. ...Read More
During his Norway visit, the Prime Minister discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties with the country in areas like clean energy, trade, sustainability and digitalisation. PM Modi further held meetings with his counterparts from Sweden, Iceland, Finland and Denmark.
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- Tue, 19 May 2026 07:24:39 pm
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: ‘Decided to give India-Nordic relations the form of Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership,’ says PM Modi
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership was now a part of the India-Nordic relations.
“With this Green Technology Partnership, we will connect Iceland's expertise in geothermal and fisheries, Norway's expertise in blue economy and Arctic, and all Nordic countries' expertise in maritime and sustainability to India's skills to ensure a better future for the entire world,” he said.
PM Modi added that with this partnership, Sweden's advanced manufacturing and defence, Finland's telecom and digital technology and Denmark's cyber security and health tech would be connected to “India's talent to develop trusted solutions for the entire world.”
- Tue, 19 May 2026 07:19:50 pm
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates | How journalist's question for PM Modi turned into flashpoint: What happened in Norway
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Norway, part of a five-nation tour, produced an unexpected flashpoint when a Norwegian journalist's attempt to ask him a question spiralled from the media rooms to online virality.
The episode began on Monday, Oslo time, at a joint press statement by PM Modi and his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre in the Norwegian capital. As the two leaders were leaving the venue — after their briefing done in a format that did not include a question-and-answer session — a voice rang out across the room: “Prime Minister Modi, why don't you take some questions from the freest press in the world?"
The voice belonged to Helle Lyng, a journalist with the local newspaper Dagsavisen, who was part of the media contingent covering the visit.
Neither leader broke stride or responded as they walked out. She followed them right up to the lift, until the doors closed. Lyng had a camera running, and she later posted the video on X. “Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, would not take my question, I was not expecting him to,” she wrote in the caption. Read more here
- Tue, 19 May 2026 07:11:40 pm
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: PM Modi highlights trade partnership, India-EU FTA
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that a few important initiatives had been taken recently to take India-Nordic relations “to the next level.”
“From October 2025, we have brought Trade and Economic Partnership into effect with Norway, Iceland and other EFTA (European Free Trade Association) nations. Just a few months ago, we signed the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which also has Denmark, Finland and Sweden as partners,” PM Modi said, according to ANI news agency. He said that with this “ambitious trade agreement”, the “new golden age” for relations between India and Nordic countries would begin.
- Tue, 19 May 2026 07:06:07 pm
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: ‘India not a middle power, one of the biggest powers,’ says Denmark PM
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday said that the world order was changing rapidly. During the joint press conference after the India-Nordic summit, Frederiksen said the world order was “not going in the right direction”, adding that it was important for partners who believe in democracy to work together.
“We cannot say that India is a middle power. You are one of the biggest powers. It's not very easy to say that the Nordic countries are a middle power because we are too small to be a middle power. But when we are united, the Nordic countries, then we are a middle power,” Frederiksen said.
- Tue, 19 May 2026 06:58:49 pm
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: ‘Democracy, rule of law make’ India and Nordic countries ‘natural partners’, says PM Modi
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he was “delighted” to have participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit on Tuesday.
“First of all, I express heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister of Norway for hosting this Summit. I welcome all Nordic leaders here. Democracy, rule of law and our shared commitment to multilateralism make us natural partners,” PM Modi said, according to ANI news agency.
- Tue, 19 May 2026 06:55:33 pm
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Aim to double trade between India and Finland, says Finnish PM
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Finnish PM Petteri Orpo said that with the free trade agreement between European Union and India, the countries aim to double the value of trade between New Delhi and Finland by the year 2030.
“I also had a good bilateral discussion with Prime Minister Modi. There is a great momentum in our relations,” Orpo said.
- Tue, 19 May 2026 06:49:59 pm
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Discussed current world order with PM Modi, says Finnish PM
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Finnish PM Petteri Orpo said the Nordic leaders had discussed the current international world order with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“With Prime Minister Modi and Nordic colleagues, we discussed the current international order that is characterised by geopolitical shifts, turbulence and uncertainty. We can expect this uncertainty to continue for the foreseeable future. In these turbulent times, we continue to strengthen partnerships that are based on trust, mutual respect, and shared democratic values and interests,” the Finnish PM said.
- Tue, 19 May 2026 06:48:25 pm
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: ‘Nordics share many objectives with India,’ says Finnish PM
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Finnish PM Petteri Orpo during the joint press conference after the India-Nordic Summit said the Nordic countries share several objectives with India, including on climate change.
“In these turbulent times, we continue to strengthen partnerships that are based on trust, mutual respect, and shared democratic values and interests. Nordics share many objectives with India, for example, strengthening the rule-based international order and responding to climate change with sustained multilateral action,” Orpo said.
- Tue, 19 May 2026 06:45:49 pm
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: ‘Nordic countries’ investment in India rose by 200%,' says PM Modi
PM Modi 5-Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the investment from Nordic countries into India increased by 200 per cent over the last decade.
“Rapidly increasing trade and investment have contributed to India's growth story. It has also played a very positive role in the economy of Nordic countries, and created thousands of new jobs,” PM Modi said.
- Tue, 19 May 2026 06:41:17 pm
PM Modi 5 Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Nordic countries important partners, bilateral trade increased about 4 times, says PM Modi
PM Modi 5 Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the joint statement at the end of India-Nordic Summit, said that bilateral trade between India and Nordic countries had gone up by about four times.
“In 10 years, our bilateral trade has increased about 4 times. Investment fund of Nordic countries is becoming an important partners in India's rapid growth,” PM Modi said.
- Tue, 19 May 2026 06:39:24 pm
PM Modi 5 Nation Tour LIVE Updates: ‘Special progress in India-Nordic relations in last few years,’ says PM Modi
PM Modi 5 Nation Tour LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there has been “special progress” in India's relations with Nordic countries in the last few years.
“To provide energy and speed to our relations with Nordic countries, we formed this format eight years ago. I am delighted that in the last few years, we have seen special progress in our relations,” he said during the joint statement at the end of the India-Nordic Summit.
- Tue, 19 May 2026 06:24:26 pm
PM Modi 5 Nation Tour LIVE Updates: PM Modi to leave for Italy, land in Rome at 7.30 pm
PM Modi in Italy Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finished his visit to Norway, wherein he participated in the third India-Nordic Summit.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to leave for Italy soon, as part of the last leg of his five nation tour. PM Modi will land in Rome at around 7.30 pm IST.