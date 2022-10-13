PM Modi flags off 4th Vande Bharat Express train in Himachal's Una. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the fourth Vande Bharat Express train on Thursday in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district. This is the first Vande Bharat train for the state, which is set to hold assembly elections soon. “The semi-high-speed train will run between Delhi and Amb Andaura. It will run on all days except Wednesdays,” a senior railways official had told HT on Wednesday. In a video tweeted by union minister Bhupender Yadav, PM Modi was seen flagging off the train.

With the launch of the new service, the travel time between Delhi and Chandigarh would be brought down to three hours next week onwards. It would take around five hours to cover the distance from the national capital to Himachal Pradesh. "It accelerates to 100 Km/h in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel," reads a government statement. It would also help pilgrims and devotees visiting religious places in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, the Railways Ministry said.

PM Shri @narendramodi ji flags off the Vande Bharat Express from Una, Himachal Pradesh#HimachalWithDoubleEnginehttps://t.co/CjiypTl892 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 13, 2022

On Thursday, during the visit to the poll-bound state, PM Modi also dedicated IIIT Una "to the nation". Its foundation stone was laid in 2017. Currently more than 530 students are pursuing study in this Institute, as per the government.

In a push to the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme, the foundation stone of Bulk Drug Park at Haroli in Una district, which will be built at a cost of over ₹1900 crore, was also laid by PM Modi. This is expected to reduce imports, attract investment of around Rs. 10,000 crores and provide employment to more than 20,000 people in a boost to the state economy.

“Today we are at number seven in terms of Ease of Doing Business. I would like to thank PM Modi for giving Medical Device Park, Bulk Drug Park to Himachal Pradesh. Today every house in Himachal Pradesh has a gas connection,” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)

