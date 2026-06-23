PM Modi gets Qatar Emir's call after 12 Indians killed in Ras Laffan gas plant blast, thanks him for condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday answered a call from Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and thanked him for his condolences after 12 Indian nationals were killed in an explosion and fire at Qatar's massive Ras Laffan ‌liquefied natural gas complex.

Modi thanked Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his condolences.(File Photo)

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In a post on X, Modi wrote, "I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar.

We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

India and Qatar remain steadfast in their commitment to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and stand in solidarity with each other."

Twelve Indian nationals were killed and several others injured in an explosion and fire at Qatar's massive Ras Laffan ‌liquefied natural gas complex, the Indian embassy in Doha said on Monday.

Qatari minister of state for energy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi told a news conference in Doha that 13 people were killed and 66 others injured in the incident at the Barzan gas supply facility operated by QatarEnergy LNG in Ras Laffan Industrial City on Sunday evening.

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian embassy said on social media that Qatari authorities had confirmed 12 Indian nationals were killed in the incident. “We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian embassy said on social media that Qatari authorities had confirmed 12 Indian nationals were killed in the incident. “We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls,” it said. {{/usCountry}}

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