12 Indian nationals among 13 killed in explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG facility

At least 12 Indians out of 13 have been reported killed in an explosion at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, officials said on Monday. This picture shows the Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar's principal site for production of liquefied natural gas and gas-to-liquid, administrated by Qatar Petroleum (AFP)

"Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night," the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a post on X.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls”

The authorities further confirmed that those who were injured in the incident are now in a stable condition and are receiving medical treatment.