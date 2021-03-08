Home / India News / PM Modi goes shopping online, tweets list. He wanted to send a message to women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Women's Day and said,"Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India’s culture."
Marking International Women's Day and women’s contribution to India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went on a shopping spree and tweeted about his purchase of textiles and paintings from states like Tamil Nadu, Assam and West Bengal.

"Women are playing a leading role in India’s quest to become Aatmanirbhar. On International Women’s Day, let us commit to encouraging entrepreneurship among women. Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India’s culture," PM Modi said.

From Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister purchased a hand-embroidered shawl by the Toda tribe of the state. "The exquisite hand-embroidered Shawl made by artisans of the Toda Tribe of Tamil Nadu looked wonderful. I purchased one such shawl. This product is marketed by Tribes India. #NariShakti," PM Modi said, sharing the online shop's website link.

The Prime Minister also purchased a handcrafted Gond paper painting from the same shop. From Nagaland, the Prime Minister bought a traditional shawl and said, "India is proud of the Naga Culture, synonymous with bravery, compassion and creativity. Purchased a traditional shawl from Nagaland. #NariShakti"

PM also said he bought a Khadi cotton stole carrying a Madhubani painting. "Khadi is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India’s rich history. Bought a Khadi Cotton Madhubani Painted Stole. This is a top quality product and is closely associated with the creativity of our citizens. #NariShakti" the PM said in a tweet.

PM Modi also shopped from another poll-bound state of West Bengal. “I am surely going to use this handmade Jute File Folder from West Bengal. Made by tribal communities of the state, you all must have a jute product from West Bengal in your homes!” he said.

Talking about the Assamese gamusa he purchased, PM Modi said, "You have seen me wear the Gamusa very often. It is extremely comfortable. Today, I bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block."

From poll-bound Kerala, the Prime Minister purchased a palm craft Nilavilakku.

"I am eagerly awaiting to receive Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. It is commendable how our #NariShakti has preserved and popularised local crafts and products,” he said.

