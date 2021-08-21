PM Modi greets on Onam, says festival brings out positivity, vibrancy, harmony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Onam, saying the festival is associated with "positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood, and harmony". The Prime Minister also hoped for the good health and well-being of everyone celebrating the festival.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood, and harmony," the Prime Minister wrote in a tweet posted from his official handle. "I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing."

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Onam on Friday and also said that the festival promotes harmony, love, and fraternity in society. "On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala living in India and abroad,” the President said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This festival, celebrated to commemorate the yield of new crops in the fields, shows the tireless hard work of the farmer and gratitude towards mother nature, he said, adding that it sends the message of harmony, love, and fraternity in the society.

“On this occasion, let us all resolve to move forward unitedly towards progress and prosperity of our country,” the president said in his message.

Onam, celebrated in Kerala, is one of the most popular harvest festivals in the country. Each year, it is celebrated between August and September, and accordingly, the festival fell on August 21 (Saturday) this time. However, the festivities started on August 12 and are slated to go on till September 23.

Onam falls in the month of Chingam, marked during August-September as per the Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated to honour the kind-hearted and much-beloved demon King Mahabali, who is believed to return to Kerala during this festival.

Each day of Onam has its own name, significance, and activities, which people do to enjoy this festival. There are also a few post-Onam celebrations that continue even after 10 days.