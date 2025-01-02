Menu Explore
PM Modi greets people on 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti

PTI |
Jan 02, 2025 11:21 PM IST

Modi also presented a 'chadar' to minorities affairs minister Kiren Rijiju which would be offered on his behalf at the famous shrine of the sufi saint in Ajmer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, and wished for happiness and peace into everyone's lives.

New Delhi, Jan 02 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over a ceremonial 'Chadar' to Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui to be offered on his behalf at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Kiren Rijiju - X)
He also presented a 'chadar' to Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju which would be offered on his behalf at the famous shrine of the sufi saint in Ajmer.

Modi said, “Greetings on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. May this occasion bring happiness and peace into everyone’s lives.”

Sharing a picture of Modi giving a chadar to him and BJP's minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui, Rijiju said on X, "This gesture reflects his deep respect for India’s rich spiritual heritage and the enduring message of harmony and compassion."

Urs is held annually at the shrine of the sufi saint to commemorate his death anniversary.

The prime minister has been annually sending a chadar to the shrine.

