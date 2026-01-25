PM Modi hails India's trade deals with countries, says nation on ‘reform express’

The nation has embarked on a “reform express” to make “life and business easier” across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, hailing trade and mobility agreements with numerous countries for opening countless new opportunities for young Indians. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 18th Rozgar Mela via video conference, in New Delhi. (DPR PMO)

Addressing the 18th edition of the Rozgar Mela (employment fair), Modi handed over 61,000 appointment letters for various government jobs electronically, describing the moment as the beginning of a new chapter for the youth. “Today, you all are receiving appointment letters for government services; in a way, this is an Invitation Letter for Nation Building. This is a resolution letter to give momentum to the construction of a Developed India...,” he said, addressing the job fair at 45 locations across the country via video conferencing.

The PM reiterated measures taken to spur employment through policies geared towards strengthening small enterprises, firm-level incentives, budgetary provisions, and a national policy to upskill workers — all critical for a Viksit Bharat (developed country).

“Many of the youth will strengthen national security, empower the education and health care ecosystem, reinforce financial services and energy security, and play a vital role in the growth of public sector enterprises,” he said.

Highlighting India’s bilateral agreements, the PM said: “Today, India is one of the youngest countries in the world. It is the continuous effort of our government that new opportunities are created for India’s youth power within the country and across the world. Today, the Government of India is signing trade and mobility agreements with many countries. These trade agreements are bringing numerous new opportunities for the youth of India.”

Modi noted that the Rozgar Mela was launched to bring government recruitment into mission mode, emphasising that connecting youth with skills and providing employment and self-employment opportunities remained the government’s top priority.

On recent reforms, Modi said: “Today the country has set out on the Reform Express. Its objective is to make both life and business easy in the country. Everyone has benefited from the next-generation reforms in GST. Through this, our young entrepreneurs are benefiting, and our MSMEs are benefiting. Recently, the country has implemented historic labour reforms. Through this, labourers, employees, and businesses will all benefit. The new labour codes have further strengthened the scope of social security for labourers and employees.”

Modi pointed out that the country had made “unprecedented investment” in modern infrastructure, leading to increased employment across construction-related sectors. “Because of this, employment has increased significantly in every sector related to construction. The scope of India’s start-up ecosystem is also advancing at a fast pace... India is becoming a global hub. India’s creator economy is growing at a very fast pace, and in this too, youth are getting new opportunities,” he said.

“The way the world’s trust in India is increasing today is also creating many new possibilities for the youth. India is the only large economy in the world that has doubled its GDP in a decade. Today, more than a hundred countries are investing in India through FDI. Compared to the ten years before 2014, more than two and a half times the FDI has come into India. More foreign investment means countless opportunities for employment for the youth of India.”