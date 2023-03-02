PM Modi hails Tripura, Nagaland wins, says ‘Northeast is neither far…’

Northeast India is now not far from Delhi and from ‘dil’ (heart), Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Bharatiya Janata Party workers and leaders at the party headquarters after the saffron party's stellar performances in the three northeastern states including Nagaland and Tripura. Flanked by BJP bigwigs Amit Shah and JP Nadda, Modi arrived to a roaring welcome by the BJP workers at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg office. The prime minister began his address by urging the party workers to switch on the flashlights of their mobile phones in honour of the people of Northeast. “I humbly thank the people of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. These people have blessed the BJP and its allies. Besides, I congratulate the BJP Karyakartas of these three states. It isn't easy to work in the northeast, and therefore a special thank is due to them”, Modi said. ALSO READ: BJP+ retains Tripura, wins 33 seats; Tipra Motha shinesThe prime minister once again reacted to the ‘Modi Teri Kabr Khudegi’ slogan by Congress leaders, saying the lotus continues to bloom despite such calls. “There wasn't much discussion in Delhi and other parts of the country when the results were out from the northeast region. The discussion was about the violence during the elections”, Modi said.ALSO READ: NDPP-BJP ease to victory in Nagaland, claim 35 seats; CM Neiphiu Rio wins tooContinuing his attack on the opposition, Modi said,"After seven decades of independence, many villages of the northeast didn't have electricity. Previous govts knew that it was a difficult task to electrify those villages, and therefore they turned a blind eye towards them".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at BJP workers as party President J P Nadda looks on during celebrations at the BJP HQ in New Delhi.(PTI)

"Minorities were made fearful about BJP for years but people of Goa and now from northeast have exposed the propaganda. Some people saying 'mar ja Modi', country saying 'mat ja (don't go away) Modi", he said.

