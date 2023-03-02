BJP retains Nagaland, Tripura; set to reunite with Sangma's NPP in Meghalaya: Key takeaways

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies retained power in Tripura and Nagaland, where votes for assembly elections 2023 were counted on Thursday, and look to form the government again in Meghalaya with chief minister Conrad Sangma seeking support from Union home minister Amit Shah. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate Tripura chief minister and party candidate from Bordowali Town Manik Saha's victory in the state assembly elections outside party election office in Agartala on Thursday. (ANI )

Key takeaways from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya election results 2023:

> In Tripura, the maiden alliance of the Left and the Congress and the emergence of TIPRA Motha as a dominant force in tribal seats failed to topple the BJP from power.

> The BJP's vote share as well as seat tally have come down but things were worse for the Left-Congress alliance. The BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member assembly, down from 36 in 2018. The combined tally for the opposition alliance was 14, while the CPI(M) had won 16 seats in 2018 when it had fought on its own. The Congress failed to open its account last time.

Also Read: Live updates on Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya results

> A point for concern, however, for the BJP will be the rise of TIPRA Motha led by Pradyut Debbarma, scion of erstwhile royal, and the decline of its tribal ally in IPFT, which could only one seat this time.

> The BJP also suffered the embarrassment of the loss of its own most prominent tribal face and deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma to his TIPRA Motha rival Subodh Deb Barma.

Also Read: Tripura 2023 results LIVE

> Some reports claimed that the BJP leadership may explore the probability of an alliance with Pradyut if he gives up on his demand for a separate state of ‘Greater Tipraland’.

> In Meghalaya, Sangma called up Shah to seek his help in securing another term after his National People's Party (NPP) fell short of a majority in the state elections. His request was met without delay, claimed Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

> Sangma's party won 22 seats and was leading in four others in the 60-member assembly, emerging as the single largest party. Voting on one of the seats was cancelled and will be conducted later.

Also Read: Meghalaya Election Results 2023 Live updates

> The United Democratic Party (UDP) was in second place, winning 11 seats. The Congress and the Trinamool Congress appeared set to win five seats each, and the BJP two.

> Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat by a margin of 2,830 votes, while his deputy Prestone Tynsong won Pynursla seat by 8,140 votes.

> Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC won Songsak seat by a margin of 507 votes, but lost Tikrikilla constituency to NPP's J D Sangma by 5,313 votes.

> In Nagaland, the ruling NDPP-BJP alliance got the majority in the 60-member assembly by winning 33 seats on Thursday. The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) won 21 seats while its alliance partner got 12 seats, the EC said.

> The NDPP-BJP had fought the elections on 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement.

Also Read: Nagaland Election 2023 results LIVE

> Chief minister and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate Neiphiu Rio won the Northern Angami-II assembly constituency, trouncing Seyievilie Sachu of the Congress by a mammoth margin of 15,824 votes.

> The Republic Party of India (Athawale), which was leading in two seats - Noksen and Tuensang Sadar-II in initial rounds of counting - won both constituencies.

> The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which contested 15 Assembly constituencies this year, also managed to open its account in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON