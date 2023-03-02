BJP+ retains Tripura, wins 33 seats; Tipra Motha shines

The Bharatiya Janata Party has won the Tripura assembly elections for the second time, winning 32 seats on its own in the 60-member assembly.



The BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura alliance, which had wrested the Left fortress in 2018, extended its winning streak in the north-eastern state and overcame the challenge mounted by new entrant Tipra Motha and an aggressive Trinamool Congress.



According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, the Left-Congress alliance won 14 seats while the Tipra Motha bagged 13 in its electoral debut.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted,"·Thank you Tripura! This is a vote for progress and stability. @BJP4Tripura will continue to boost the state's growth trajectory. I am proud of all Tripura BJP Karyakartas for their spectacular efforts at the grassroots".



Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, who was brought in 2022 to lead the state following the resignation of Biplab Deb, won from his Town Bardowali seat.



“On behalf of the karyakartas of @BJP4Tripura , I heartily congratulate & express my gratitude to our dynamic PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, Hon'ble HM Shri @AmitShah Ji & our National President Shri @JPNadda ji for their relentless contribution behind this resounding victory”, Saha tweeted following his victory. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate during the counting of votes of the Tripura Assembly elections, at Dharmanagar in North Tripura district,(PTI)

Saha, a Congress leader who joined the saffron party half-a-dozen years back, defeated his former party's veteran leader Ashish Kumar Saha, by a margin of 1,257 votes despite detractors predicting a “tough time” for him in the prestigious constituency.



Besides winning in Tripura, the saffron party is set to form the government in Nagaland with its ally NDPP. The Meghalaya election results have produced a hung assembly with Conrad Sangma's National People's Party becoming the single largest party.



The electoral success will give a major boost to the saffron party as it heads to face elections in Karnataka and later in three states of Hindi heartland viz. Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The

