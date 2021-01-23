PM Modi has no respect for people, culture of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no respect for the culture, language and people of Tamil Nadu as he promised his party will work with the southern state's people to give them a new government they deserved.

“Currently, India is trying to bring one idea of one language, one culture which we are fighting. Modi has no respect for the culture, language and people of Tamil Nadu. He thinks Tamil people, language and culture should be subservient to his idea. We feel all languages Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, English all have a space in the country," Gandhi said while addressing the crowd in Coimbatore from a van.

"I view Tamil Nadu as a forerunner in the country. India requires manufacturing, industrialisation, employment. There is a lot the rest of India can learn from Tamil Nadu. Unfortunately, Tamil Nadu has fallen back, youngsters aren’t able to get jobs, farmers are struggling and that is why Congress party will work with you to give you a new government and a government that you deserve," he added.

He also attacked the Centre over the three contentious agricultural laws, which have triggered a protest by farmers. "That is the difference between us and Modi. Modi partners with three to four businessmen in this country... Modi is selling one by one everything that belongs to Indian people. What belongs to the farmers is being taken by the three new laws. Farmers are going to be servants of this industry," he said.

The Congress leader said he will meet representatives from the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector to understand their struggles and also talk to labourers, workers, students, farmers to "understand what the Congress party can do for you."

"My relationship with Tamil Nadu is not political but a family relationship. I come here with honesty, dedication. I don’t come here with selfish interests. I’m here because I love you and I’m proud of you. You will always have a relationship with me that is honest and straight forward,” the Congress leader said.

Before this, he had tweeted that he is delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu. "I am delighted to be back in Tamil Nadu today to spend time with my Tamilian brothers and sisters in the Kongu belt. Together, we will defend & preserve the unique culture of the Tamils against the attacks by Modi govt," Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to the western belt in Tamil Nadu and will be interacting with farmers, weavers and MSME representatives. He is also scheduled to visit Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, and Dindigul districts from January 23 to 25. This is the second visit of the Congress leader to the state in a month.

